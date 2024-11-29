Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells 22,135 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 22,135 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $111,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,061,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,362.52. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 8.0 %

BLDE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.