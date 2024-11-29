Insider Selling: Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Major Shareholder Sells 91,386 Shares of Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 91,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $763,073.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,797,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,362,940.95. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $845,241.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of Playtika stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55.

Playtika Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 240,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 302.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $608,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

