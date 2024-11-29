Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,467.57. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

PSTX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

