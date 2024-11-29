Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $278,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,467.57. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
PSTX opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
