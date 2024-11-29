Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $643,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,912.24. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 225,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,779. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

