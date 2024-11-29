Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total value of C$1,611,000.00.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Intact Financial stock opened at C$266.89 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$197.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$264.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$247.87.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$274.90.

Read Our Latest Report on IFC

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.