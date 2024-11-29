Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total value of C$1,611,000.00.
Intact Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Intact Financial stock opened at C$266.89 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$197.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$264.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$247.87.
Intact Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.