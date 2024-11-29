International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.03 and last traded at C$15.87. 28,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 68,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IPCO
International Petroleum Price Performance
Insider Activity at International Petroleum
In related news, Senior Officer Curtis White acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.24 per share, with a total value of C$30,480.00. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.