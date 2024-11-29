International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.03 and last traded at C$15.87. 28,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 68,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Curtis White acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.24 per share, with a total value of C$30,480.00. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

