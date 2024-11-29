Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Interra Copper Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

