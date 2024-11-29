Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Interra Copper Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974. Interra Copper has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Interra Copper
