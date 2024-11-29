Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 51.2% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 8,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.