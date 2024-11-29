Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 51.2% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 8,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 201,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

