Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 540.9% in November

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 540.9% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,046. The firm has a market cap of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.