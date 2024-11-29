Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $503.16 and last traded at $503.45. 7,577,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 37,787,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.31.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.58 and its 200 day moving average is $478.50.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
