InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,519. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

