InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,519. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
