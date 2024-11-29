Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 29th (ADSK, ALEC, AMAT, APLT, ARBE, AROC, ARWR, ASML, BBY, BIDU)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 29th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $358.00 to $361.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $5.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $815.00 to $767.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $935.00 to $1,090.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $9.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $87.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $390.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $6.40 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $5.40 to $4.70. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

