Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 29th (ADSK, ALEC, AMAT, APLT, ARBE, AROC, ARWR, ASML, BBY, BIDU)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 29th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $358.00 to $361.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $220.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $5.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $3.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $815.00 to $767.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $935.00 to $1,090.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $9.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $87.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $94.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $126.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $390.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $6.40 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $5.40 to $4.70. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.