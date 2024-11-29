IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IperionX Price Performance

NASDAQ IPX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. IperionX has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IperionX by 34.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 179,650 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IperionX in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IperionX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of IperionX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

