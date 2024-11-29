iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,035 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

