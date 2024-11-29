iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $601.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $455.41 and a 1-year high of $604.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

