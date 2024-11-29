iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1409 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
