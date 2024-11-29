iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.08 and traded as high as $23.30. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 586,697 shares.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.