iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.63 and traded as low as $21.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 247,592 shares traded.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

