iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Stock Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.46 and traded as low as $33.27. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 13,978 shares traded.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $557.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

