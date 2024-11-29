iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.14, but opened at $56.59. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 190,006 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

