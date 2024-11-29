iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.14, but opened at $56.59. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 190,006 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 33,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.