iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.39 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 28265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after buying an additional 860,698 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,834,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,618,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 192,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 132,437 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

