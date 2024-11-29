iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.09 and last traded at C$36.98. 18,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 15,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.89.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.65.

