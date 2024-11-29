Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64. 28,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $191.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.