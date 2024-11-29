Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 12129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
