Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.11 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 12129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 598,693 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

