Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 1,295.7% in November

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 1,295.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.1 %

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.