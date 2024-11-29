Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 1,295.7% in November

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 1,295.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.1 %
Jardine Matheson stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
