Jay P. Leupp Sells 11,200 Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Leupp sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $303,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,565.36. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MARA Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $26.92 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 5.52.
MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MARA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MARA in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
