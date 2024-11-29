Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,650 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.04) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,355.91, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.89. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,318 ($16.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.33).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,275.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.09) per share, with a total value of £360.96 ($458.19). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,505 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £406.35 ($515.80). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,479 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,890. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

