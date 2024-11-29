JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after buying an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPM stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average of $213.26. The company has a market cap of $703.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.72 and a 12-month high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

