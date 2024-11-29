JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by NCP Inc.

NCP Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of NCP Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NCP Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 976,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,514,000 after purchasing an additional 653,205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 455,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,169,000 after buying an additional 205,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 382,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $249.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.72 and a 52 week high of $254.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

