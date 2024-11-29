JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,727,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 976,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,514,000 after acquiring an additional 653,205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 455,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,169,000 after acquiring an additional 205,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 382,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.72 and a 1-year high of $254.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

