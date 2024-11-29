Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,135. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.