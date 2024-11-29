Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

