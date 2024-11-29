Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 66 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.59 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.