Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $505.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $382.66 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.50.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

