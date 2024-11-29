Knoll Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,250,000 MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. MeiraGTx accounts for about 2.6% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 97.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MeiraGTx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

