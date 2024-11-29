Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

NYSE:KGS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,939. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.45 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $2,974,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $603,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

