Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 1,817,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,328.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Price Performance

TKHCF stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Koei Tecmo has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Koei Tecmo Company Profile

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

