Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 7-8% yr/yr to ~$15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.68 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NYSE KSS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. The trade was a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

