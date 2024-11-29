Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.