Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $31.12. Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 5,564 shares changing hands.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.