Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $31.12. Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 5,564 shares changing hands.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

