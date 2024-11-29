Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 97,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 33,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Legend Power Systems Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
About Legend Power Systems
Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
