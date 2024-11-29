Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Buys $35,017.29 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 5,053 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,135.53. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 639,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $187,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

