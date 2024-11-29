Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $71.68, with a volume of 14045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701 in the last ninety days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
