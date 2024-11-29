Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 93687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lotus Technology stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:LOT Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

