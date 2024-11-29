Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lucas GC Stock Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ:LGCL opened at $0.66 on Friday. Lucas GC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Lucas GC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Lucas GC Company Profile

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

