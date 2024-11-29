Luke C. Brandenberg Acquires 2,500 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $16,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,133 shares in the company, valued at $651,303.81. This trade represents a 2.59 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $7.10.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 393,787 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,357,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 357,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 317,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 50.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,634 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.