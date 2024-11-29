M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

M.T.I Wireless Edge stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.57) on Tuesday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.55 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.06. The stock has a market cap of £38.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.