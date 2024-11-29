Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0598 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade and high yield Muni bonds issued in the US with effective maturity of between 1 and 5 years.

