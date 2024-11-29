Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Mainz Biomed Stock Up 13.8 %
NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $0.26 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
