Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 13.8 %

NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $0.26 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.