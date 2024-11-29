Mainz Biomed Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 3rd (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 2nd.

Mainz Biomed Trading Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ MYNZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 7,094,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Mainz Biomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

